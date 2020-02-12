Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 368,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514,909. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

