Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 27,352 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 76.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 143,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,842. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

