Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 9,580 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 835,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,353. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.