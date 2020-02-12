Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.61. 31,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $126.11 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

