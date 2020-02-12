Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. 927,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

