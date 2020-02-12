Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $102.69 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

