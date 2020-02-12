Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 225.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,404 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 25.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 32.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. 565,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,661. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

