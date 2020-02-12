Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 11,330,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,309,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.