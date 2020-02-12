Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014,861 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,864,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -443,860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

