Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

