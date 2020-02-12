Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Metlife accounts for 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Metlife by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 246,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,977. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

