Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,430,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 364,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

