Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. 85,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

