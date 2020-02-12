Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 126,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,082,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

F stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 70,722,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,407,520. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.