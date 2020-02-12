Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 1.9% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.