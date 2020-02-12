Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Invests $12.77 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,772,000. Truist Financial makes up about 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,996,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 132,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

