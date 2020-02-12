Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 75,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

