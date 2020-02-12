Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,044 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 111,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,192. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

