Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,482 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $16,342,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,875. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.