Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 2,808 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 428.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 55.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. 466,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

