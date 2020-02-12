Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 58,853 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up about 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.09% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 244,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

