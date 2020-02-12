Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Devon Energy by 384.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $16,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,634 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

