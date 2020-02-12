Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 22,810 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

BAC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 1,534,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

