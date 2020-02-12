Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 276,916 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276,916 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.07% of The Western Union worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in The Western Union by 867.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Western Union by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 583,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

