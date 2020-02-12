Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 2,788 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises 2.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

