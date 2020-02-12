Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 4,344 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 1,520,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,040. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.