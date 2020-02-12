Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 9,753 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. 8,273,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

