Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Takes Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,781. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

