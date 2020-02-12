Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 565,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.