FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Sells $8,652,039.22 in Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pierre R. Brondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FMC alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56.

FMC stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. 26,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.