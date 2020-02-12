Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

F stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,874,160. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

