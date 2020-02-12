Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Ford Motor worth $76,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 126,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,082,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

