Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Forescout Technologies worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,636,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,476.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,382. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FSCT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

FSCT opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.55. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

