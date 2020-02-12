FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $1,295,500.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

