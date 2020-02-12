FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $259,400.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Thomas St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,515. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

