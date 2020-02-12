Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,174. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $802.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.35, a P/E/G ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 174.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $4,392,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 127.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.