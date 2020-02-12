Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

