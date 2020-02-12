Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cfra

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cfra from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

Fortinet stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,681 shares of company stock worth $10,965,482 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

