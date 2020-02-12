Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4775 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$57.68. The company had a trading volume of 640,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,688. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$46.11 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.83.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

