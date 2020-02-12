Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBIO. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,530. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 65,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.