Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Update

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $748.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

