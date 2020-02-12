Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 905,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,095. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. FOX has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

