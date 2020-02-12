Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

