Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 1,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.73. 25,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,991. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.63. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Elefante Mark B increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.