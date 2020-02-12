Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,622.50, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

