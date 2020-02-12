Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 552.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,582 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,804 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 966,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

