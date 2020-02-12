Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1,425.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 6.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 1.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $219,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,156,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,610,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.