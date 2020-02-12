Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.11 ($91.99).

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €73.58 ($85.56). The company had a trading volume of 406,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

