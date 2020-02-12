Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 802,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at $124,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.