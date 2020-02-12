Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RESI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Front Yard Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

